BSES announces ‘Tatkal’ connections for festivals, weddings

With the festive season around the corner, electricity discom BSES on Monday announced that it would be providing ‘tatkal’ temporary electricity connections for pujas, diwali melas, Ramlila events and marriages.

Under the scheme, consumers will be able to get temporary connection on the same day of applying for it, after they complete requisite commercial formalities, the BSES said. It added that normally it takes up to seven days for a consumer to get a temporary connection.

To apply for the connection, consumers can contact BSES call centre, visit its customer care centres or apply through the BSES app and make the payment online.

“Our entire machinery is geared up to make ‘same day’ connections possible,” a BSES spokesperson said.

The discom also highlighted the parallel issue of increase in power theft cases during the festive season, in a statement.

It said that its teams will be on high alert to catch such transgressions and will rely on analytic to catch power thieves.