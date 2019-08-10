BSES advisory on kite flying ahead of I-Day

The BSES on Friday issued an advisory asking people not to fly kites near electrical installations as metal coated manjha could cause electrocutions as well as tripping.

“People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables; and avoid using metal or metal coated manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations,” a spokesperson from the BSES said in a statement.

The BSES said that flying kites was an integral part of Independence Day celebrations but the fun activity could be hazardous and even fatal if manjha was used.

“The wide-spread use of metal coated manjha — being a good conductor of electricity — poses a great danger not only to the person flying the kite, but also may disrupt electricity supply of an area. Each year, there are several instances on this count. Even though, disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act, there seems to be little consideration shown for the law as well as power supply,” the BSES said.

The BSES added that according to estimates, tripping of one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents of an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line to over 2,500 residents.

The power company said that it has also released a three-minute film giving tips on precautions to be taken while flying kites.