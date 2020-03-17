Brothers kill each other over property

Two brothers allegedly shot each other over a property dispute in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. Rahul Nagar (35) and Tanuj Nagar (24) lived with their parents and two other siblings at DDA flats near Tis Hazari Court Complex. Rahul worked at a city court while his brother was unemployed, said the police.
The shooting took place on Sunday when Rahul, who was returning home, was stopped outside the house by Tanuj. The police said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.
“We suspect that Tanuj fired at Rahul, who then caught hold of the pistol. They got into a scuffle and a bullet hit Tanuj in the chest. Rahul tried to escape but fell on the road, Tanuj followed him and fired at him again. After some time, Tanuj also fell down due to the bullet injury.” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj.
Both of them were declared dead by the doctors at the hospital, she added.
