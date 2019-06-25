Brothers held for raping 22-year-old

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in south-east Delhi’s Amar Colony, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as Shatrughan and Bharat.

According to the police, the victim had come from Kanpur in search of work a few days ago. She boarded an autorickshaw and stopped outside a tea stall in Amar Colony.

Came in search of job

“At the stall, she met a woman and asked for work. The woman offered to take her home and told her that she might be able to find work in the area,” the officer said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the tea stall owner’s sons took turns to rape her for four days and threatened her to remain silent. However, she managed to approach the police on Sunday. A case on charges of gang rape was registered and the accused were arrested, the police said.