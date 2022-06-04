Brothers held for murdering man over monetary dispute

Victim sought money from accused to buy drugs: police

The Delhi police have arrested two brothers for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man using a blade and bricks over a monetary dispute in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday.

The police said the accused have been identified as Rahul and Rohit Kali. The victim, Narender alias Bunti, was a resident of Azadpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north west) Usha Rangnani said the police received a complaint around 2.15 p.m. that a person had been attacked with a blade. A police team reached the spot and rushed Narender to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. He was later referred to a higher medical centre where he succumbed to his injuries, Ms. Rangnani said.

A police inquiry revealed that a quarrel broke out after Narender repeatedly approached Rahul to borrow money to buy drugs. The police said Rahul grew annoyed and called his brother Rohit to Mandir Wali Gali in Azadpur village. The duo then attacked Narender with a blade and repeatedly hit his head with bricks, the police said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.