Brothers held for killing hawker over business rivalry

24 March 2021 01:40 IST

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a hawker in Najafgarh over a business rivalry, the police said on Tuesday. The victim, Rambilash, used to sell eggs and chhole bhature at Delhi Gate, they said.

The accused — Kishan Pal (25) and Vijay Pal (22) — were engaged in the same business at the same place. An officer said they have also arrested a 43-year-old man, Mani Ram, for supplying an illegal weapon to the duo.

Shot near his home

The incident happened on March 17 when the victim was headed for home after work, said an officer. Just before he could enter his house near Naya Bazar, Kishan shot at him and both sped off.

Rambilash was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The accused had even tried to kill the victim on the intervening night of March 9-10 but since Rambilash was with another hawker, who could have identified them, they dropped the plan. They instead robbed a fruit seller of ₹10,000 at gunpoint.