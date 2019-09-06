Brothers found dead inside rented house

Two brothers were found dead at their rented accommodation in west Delhi's Hari Nagar on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Foul smell

They have no recovered any note. A senior officer said a call was received at 1 p.m. that a foul smell was coming out from a house.

On reaching the spot, it was found that the house is owned by one Babu Lal who had rented the house to Ashish Kumar Deb (58) about four months ago.

“Crime team was called to the spot and the team broke the door where the Ashish and his brother Chhote were found dead. The body had been decomposed,” the officer said.

The bodies have been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is under way, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.