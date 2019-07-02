Brothers found dead at their house in Janakpuri

Two siblings were found dead at their house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday, the police said.

A call was received at the police control room at 12.30 p.m. regarding the incident after which a team reached the spot and found the two brothers dead. Their father, a railway contractor, is paralysed for the past 20 years and mother died of cancer in March this year.

The father was upset after his wife’s death.

Both brothers, who graduated from private engineering colleges, disappeared from the house about one-and-half-month ago.

Came home at night

They came back on Sunday at 9.30 p.m., the police said. A note was found on the table of their room.

Prima facie no foul play, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)