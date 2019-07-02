Brothers found dead at their house in Janakpuri

Two siblings were found dead at their house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday, the police said.
A call was received at the police control room at 12.30 p.m. regarding the incident after which a team reached the spot and found the two brothers dead. Their father, a railway contractor, is paralysed for the past 20 years and mother died of cancer in March this year.
The father was upset after his wife’s death.
Both brothers, who graduated from private engineering colleges, disappeared from the house about one-and-half-month ago.
Came home at night
They came back on Sunday at 9.30 p.m., the police said. A note was found on the table of their room.
Prima facie no foul play, the police added.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor