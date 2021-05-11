Brothers arrested for assaulting policeman

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly manhandling a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. when ASI Devender and Constable Manoj were on patrolling duty in Kalyanpuri Central Market on Sunday. They saw a bike at the spot and signalled it to stop for checking.

However, the rider failed to show documents to the officers and started arguing with them. Next, Mr. Manoj went to the police station to deposit the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the rider called his friends and started assaulting Mr. Devender. The accused allegedly threw stones at him. The ASI has sustained injury on his right hand. In his defence, he pulled out his service revolver to save himself, the police claimed.

The accused have been identified as Mosin (24), the rider, and his brother Mehboob (32). The others are yet to be identified and case under relevant sections has been registered.