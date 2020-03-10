Brother of ex-AAP councillor arrested

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with violence in north-east Delhi.

Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain, was arrested by the Crime Branch wing of Delhi Police, police said. Three others have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam.

Meanwhile, police said that they have arrested Arif and Abid Qureshi in connection with the murder of a 26-year old civil engineer Rahul Solanki. The deceased had left his office on Monday evening around 4.30 p.m. and before leaving he told his colleagues that everything would be fine. But after an hour, they were informed that he was shot dead.