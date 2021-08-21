On Raksha Bandhan eve, brother gives new lease of life to elder sister suffering from kidney dialysis

The woman had been suffering from kidney problems for five years and had neglected her high blood pressure causing damage to her kidneys

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a 28-year-old man gave the gift of life to his elder sister beset with prolonged dialysis of her kidneys, by donating his kidney

Hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, the 31-year-old woman had been suffering from kidney problems for five years and had been on medical treatment for long and neglected her high blood pressure causing damage to her kidneys, doctors at Aakash Healthcare said here. She risked losing her life due to kidney failure after prolonged dialysis.

"Unfortunately, like many other patients, she had also fallen victim to the myths regarding dialysis and delaying the initiation, which worsened her condition. Around three years ago, her condition deteriorated suddenly and she was admitted to an ICU," the doctors said.

"There, she was diagnosed with tuberculosis due to her poor immunity and her lungs were filled with fluid due to heart failure," they said.

The delay in dialysis and uncontrolled blood pressure had led to weakening of her heart.

Dr Vikram Kalra, Additional Director, Department of Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare, who eventually transplanted the kidney for the woman, said, “Her prolonged high blood pressure was caused by the initial kidney disease which was not addressed properly. This led to rapid progression of kidney failure and damage to other organs. She required dialysis thrice a week in the hospital and later underwent a kidney transplant."

"Many in her family volunteered to be the live donor – her husband was the first one but he was not a fit candidate as their blood groups did not match. Fortunately, her brother's blood group matched and we completed the transplant in a five-hour-long surgery. It was a challenging surgery because her heart was pumping at only 25% of the capacity – the risk of pulmonary oedema (accumulation of excess fluid in the lungs) remained," he said.

However, the transplant was successful since her body accepted the organ and her heart function improved as well.

"She can lead a normal life of a young, married woman – she can even become a mother when she chooses,” he said.

“My sister was suffering a lot. It was unbearable. When the doctors said that I can donate because our blood groups matched and answered all our questions, I did not think twice before agreeing to give her a kidney from my body. She is very precious to me and I am very happy that she can live a happy life from now on,” the brother said.

According to the senior doctor, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) are the most common causes of kidney disease. 90% of patients affected with kidney disease have high blood pressure, but overall, five out of 100 hypertension patients may face kidney damage.