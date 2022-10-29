‘Brokers’ trying to buy AAP MLAs in Delhi, alleges Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister wants ED to investigate, call Amit Shah for interrogation

The Hindu Bureau
October 30, 2022 00:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

  

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi 

Senior Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that brokers “working” for the BJP were plotting to buy 43 Delhi MLAs from his party and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah be arrested for this after interrogation.

The State unit of the BJP refused to comment on this saying it was a national issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference here he played an audio clip and said, “If the ‘Shah’ being referred to in the audio is Amit Shah, India’s Home Minister, then it is a grave threat for the entire nation. This incident should first be investigated by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Amit Shah should be arrested immediately for interrogation.” 

Mr. Sisodia alleged that in the audio clip three alleged brokers of the BJP could also be heard conspiring to buy four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for ₹100 crore. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He further said that it needed to be investigated as to where the ₹1,075 crore to buy 43 MLAs of Delhi has been kept hidden and whose money it was. 

“In Delhi the BJP had tried to lure AAP MLAs into breaking away from the party, but they came together to expose the ‘Operation Lotus’. They had tried this with me as well. These brokers are also heard saying in this audio clip that they are operating in Delhi in the same way as they are in Telangana,” Mr. Sisodia said. 

He said that it should also be investigated whether ‘Santhosh ji’ and ‘Shah ji’ referred in the clip are BJP leader B.L. Santhosh and Mr. Shah.

“BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ has successfully toppled eight State governments but it has failed in Delhi and Punjab and has now been exposed in Telangana,” Mr. Sisodia said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app