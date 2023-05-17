Broadway-like show to mark 100 years of Ramleela committee

May 17, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, one of the oldest Ramleela committees in the city, will stage a special performance at the Siri Fort Auditorium on June 10 to mark its 100th anniversary.

The Jai Shri Ram-Ramayana production with digital audio-visual effects will cast Bollywood veteran Puneet Issar, his son Siddhant — both of whom have conceived and directed the play — actors Vindu Dara Singh as well as Shilpa in lead roles, the organisers said at a press conference.

Mr. Puneet, who will play the role of demon king Ravana in the play, promised a Broadway-like stage production. His son will play the role of Lord Rama while Ms. Shilpa will appear as goddess Sita. Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Hanuman.

Mr. Puneet said the plan was to stage shows across the country. “The scripting and sound design have been done keeping in mind the younger generation,” Mr. Puneet said, adding that preparations are on to make a web series based on the play.

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, the president of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, said it was a non-political platform and various eminent personalities, including Prime Ministers, have attended their shows in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)