‘British’ man arrested for duping women

He fooled them on pretext of marriage

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping several women by posing as a British citizen, on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Vishal alias Mohit Tokas, a resident of Munirka.

The police said that a woman lodged a complaint and stated that she was checking a suitable match on a divorce matrimonial website. A person, claiming to be a British citizen, contacted her and subsequently promised to marry her. He convinced the victim that he needed money and after getting the amount, he would marry her. He contacted her over WhatsApp only, the police said.

After the woman transferred over ₹1 lakh to him, the accused stopped taking her calls. The police checked all the numbers through which the accused contacted the complainant and found that they were issued on fake IDs.

“Details of the account in which the money was transferred were analysed and a mobile phone number of the account holder was found. The police apprehended the accused on Thursday,” Mr. Thakur said.

The accused allegedly told the police that he used to lure divorced women for marriage. He used to convince them to transfer money on the false pretext of sending expensive gifts, the DCP said, adding that Vishal has several cases against him in Delhi and other States.