‘British’ man arrested for duping women

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping several women by posing as a British citizen, on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Saturday.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Vishal alias Mohit Tokas, a resident of Munirka.
The police said that a woman lodged a complaint and stated that she was checking a suitable match on a divorce matrimonial website. A person, claiming to be a British citizen, contacted her and subsequently promised to marry her. He convinced the victim that he needed money and after getting the amount, he would marry her. He contacted her over WhatsApp only, the police said.
After the woman transferred over ₹1 lakh to him, the accused stopped taking her calls. The police checked all the numbers through which the accused contacted the complainant and found that they were issued on fake IDs.
“Details of the account in which the money was transferred were analysed and a mobile phone number of the account holder was found. The police apprehended the accused on Thursday,” Mr. Thakur said.
The accused allegedly told the police that he used to lure divorced women for marriage. He used to convince them to transfer money on the false pretext of sending expensive gifts, the DCP said, adding that Vishal has several cases against him in Delhi and other States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath