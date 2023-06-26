Brijpuri stabbing case: police nab suspect from Dehradun

June 26, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

Two days after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in north-east Delhi’s Brijpuri, the accused was arrested from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Sunday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Mohammad Zaid, who lived on the same street as the victim Rahul, had been on the run since Friday and was nabbed after a long chase by a team from the Dayalpur police station.

On Friday, Zaid, 20, stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen and attacked his cousin Sonu for trying to intervene, after the two allegedly had a petty argument with the accused.

The DCP said Mr. Rahul is now stable after undergoing a surgery at GTB Hospital while Sonu has been discharged after treatment.

A case under IPC Sections 307 and 324 had been registered and further probe is under way, the police said.

On Saturday, though the police ruled out any communal angle in the incident, paramilitary forces were present at Brijpuri, which was among the worst hit areas in the 2020 north-east Delhi communal riots.

“No untoward incident took place in the area in the wake of Friday’s stabbing, but we are on alert. Some paramilitary troops have also been kept on reserve to deal with any untoward situation,” Mr. Tirkey said.

