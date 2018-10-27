Delhi

Brief

more-in

JNU V-C releases book

on disability studies

A book titled ‘Curriculum Development on Disability Studies’ was released by JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar. He underlined the imperativeness of promoting teaching and research in disability studies at different levels at JNU.

The author of the book G. N. Karna said that the publication of this book could serve as guidelines for developing a model curriculum on Disability Studies for various programmes of studies being offered by Indian Universities and Academic Institutions. Staff Reporter

