Bridge to be built over Yamuna to connect Palwal with Aligarh, Khurja

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday said that a bridge would be constructed at a cost of ₹110 crore over Yamuna river near Hasanpur in Palwal to connect with Uttar Pradesh.

While referring to his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that with the construction of this bridge, Hodal area of Palwal district would have better connectivity with Khurja and Aligarh of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Khattar said this after he inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government College, Hodal.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that an amount of ₹22.17 crore was sanctioned for the construction of this building but, within two years, about ₹16 crore was spent on the construction of the five-storey building and other resources and ₹2 crore would be spent on other requirements of the complex. As a result of this, the saving was about ₹4 crore as compared to the sanctioned budget. This college has been constructed by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation,Mr. Khattar added.

While referring to the bridge to be constructed on the Yamuna near Hasanpur, the Chief Minister said that with the construction of this bridge, the devotees going around the Braj 84 Kos would also be benefited.

Stating that this bridge was a long-pending demand of the residents of the area, he said that link roads would also be built along this bridge.

He said that four bridges would be constructed on the river Yamuna, including Hasanpur, to strengthen connectivity between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. While the construction of the bridge connecting Manjawali in Faridabad to Noida by the National Highways Authority of India has been almost completed, work is in progress on projects in Panipat and Yamunanagar, he added.