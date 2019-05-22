Breakdown reports must be sent to me instantly: Gahlot

After breakdown of metro services on Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that he came to know about it through social media and was not informed by the corporation itself.

“On being contacted by my office, the DMRC has sent the incident report... Such incidents must be reported to Minister [Transport] immediately. In today’s case, Minister’s Office as well as Commissioner [Transport] had to get in touch with MD DMRC,” a note written by Mr. Gahlot to DMRC read.

The Minister asked the DMRC to take remedial measures to avoid such incidents in the future and to fix responsibility for the incident. He also said that the time taken to evacuate the train, 1 hour 42 minutes, appeared to be “very high”.

“I have asked transport minister to seek a detailed report and direct Delhi Metro to fix responsibility,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted earlier in the day.