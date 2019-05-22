Delhi

Breakdown reports must be sent to me instantly: Gahlot

more-in

After breakdown of metro services on Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that he came to know about it through social media and was not informed by the corporation itself.

“On being contacted by my office, the DMRC has sent the incident report... Such incidents must be reported to Minister [Transport] immediately. In today’s case, Minister’s Office as well as Commissioner [Transport] had to get in touch with MD DMRC,” a note written by Mr. Gahlot to DMRC read.

The Minister asked the DMRC to take remedial measures to avoid such incidents in the future and to fix responsibility for the incident. He also said that the time taken to evacuate the train, 1 hour 42 minutes, appeared to be “very high”.

“I have asked transport minister to seek a detailed report and direct Delhi Metro to fix responsibility,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted earlier in the day.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
public transport
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 5:20:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/breakdown-reports-must-be-sent-to-me-instantly-gahlot/article27200886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY