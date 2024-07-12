Breach in Munak Canal leaves Bawana JJ colony inundated

A sub-branch of Munak Canal, which brings Yamuna water from Haryana to Delhi, breached around 12 a.m. on Thursday, flooding north-west Delhi’s Bawana JJ colony.

Water Minister Atishi said repair work has started on a war footing to plug the breach and water level has receded. “The water coming into the sub-branch CLC (carrier lined channel) was diverted to another branch and flow of water in the CLC has almost stopped. Various departments have been coordinating to pump out water from the colony,” Ms. Atishi said after visiting the area. “We are hopeful that things will normalise in Bawana JJ colony by evening. Power supply to the area has been shut down due to the waterlogging since there was a risk of electrocution,” she added.

The Minister said that the breach in Munak Canal, which brings raw water to Delhi, affected four water treatment plants in Delhi. While production at the Bawana, Nangloi and Hyderpur plants was expected to normalise by Thursday, the Dwarka water treatment plant will remain affected till Friday morning, Ms. Atishi said, adding that they were hopeful that water supply in Dwarka will resume by Friday evening. She said the canal is maintained by the Haryana government and an inquiry will be conducted by the Irrigation departments of Delhi and Haryana into the reason behind the breach.

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the Lieutenant-Governor’s office to the Chief Secretary said that the breach underlines the absence of adequate maintenance of the canal, which “should have been undertaken by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) through Haryana Irrigation Department from time to time”.

While there was no official statement from the L-G’s office, sources in Raj Niwas said L-G V.K. Saxena had earlier flagged the matter of repair and maintenance of Munak Canal. Raj Niwas officials said the L-G also directed the DJB CEO to reach the spot along with his team of engineers and coordinate with the Haryana government to ensure the restoration of the canal at the earliest. He also asked NDRF teams to immediately evacuate the affected people, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to deploy pumps to drain out water at the earliest and provide additional boats to NDRF as required, according to the letter. Mr. Saxena, officials said, directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to make arrangements for relief and rehabilitation measures.

War of words

As a political war of words ensued following the breach in the canal, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said it was the duty of the Haryana government to maintain the sub-canal. BJP’s North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandoliya accused the AAP-led Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of not responding adequately. He said calls were made to the MCD, DJB and Irrigation and Flood Control Department but only seven pumps were installed after 11 a.m., which was insufficient.

