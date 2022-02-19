Brazil Embassy celebrates 200 years of Independence

Visitors admiring photographs by Leonardo Finotti at Sunder Nursery in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

To celebrate 200 years of Brazilian independence this year, the Embassy of Brazil is organising a series of events to showcase the country’s contributions to the world.

The celebrations have begun with an exhibition of photographs by Leonardo Finotti of the works of landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx being displayed at the sprawling Sunder Nursery.

The exhibition showcases the contrast between the abstract style of Burle Marx and the symmetry of the Mughal style of gardens.

Burle Marx’s landscaping work is an integral part of modern Brazil, where he created a new aesthetic by blending clearly planned designs with wild, untouched nature — a subtle transition between designed landscape and wilderness.

Meticulous design

The photos on display show how the landscapes designed are viewed from atop tall buildings that were being built in Brazil during his time, while the close ups shed light on how they were planned in a manner that looks like a forest but is actually a product of meticulous design.

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago said apart from the ongoing exhibition at Sunder Nursery, the other events planned to strengthen the ties with India during Brazil’s 200 th year of Independence include two more exhibitions — ‘Building Brazil 1822-2022’ at the India Habitat Centre and ‘Brasília 60 Years+’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

“We want to showcase a modern Brazil and the contribution the country has made to the world. By organising such exhibitions, we want to reach out to the people in India and tell them about Brazil,” Mr. Lago said.