Brahmin organisations stake claim to Gurugram Assembly seat

Around a dozen Brahmin organisations came together on Saturday to stake claim to the Gurugram Assembly constituency, which they said had the highest number of voters from the community among all seats in Haryana.

Accusing both the Congress and the BJP of politically neglecting the community for long, the organisation representatives also threatened to field Independents across the State in the upcoming Assembly poll if they were not given tickets in proportion to their population.

At a press conference, World Brahmin Federation chairman Shashi Kant Sharma claimed that Gurugram Assembly constituency had around one lakh Brahmin voters, including over 75,000 locals. “We are not promoting the caste politics, but caste equations play a key role in deciding candidates in an election. Brahmins, being the highest in number in Gurugram, have the first claim to this seat. The two parties have never fielded a Brahmin candidate before from Gurugram,” he said.

Rajesh Sharma, coordinator of another community organisation, Vipra Foundation Haryana, said prominent Brahmin leaders had staked claim from Gurugram in the previous Assembly poll but were overlooked. Brahmin Ekta Manch vice president Ghanshyam Vashisth said the community would not hesitate to field an independent Brahmin candidate from Gurugram this time.

Mr. Shashikant said Brahmin organisations had also met the State presidents of both the Congress and the BJP seeking tickets for at least 18 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. He said the community, despite being around 15% of the total population, was never given tickets in proportion to their population by the two parties. Brahmin organisations would call a State-level panchayat and field at least half-a-dozen independent candidates if they were again left out in the cold this time, he said.

