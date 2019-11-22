Brace for ‘severe’ pollution level today; weekend may be less harsh

The air quality of Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday and is likely to breach the “severe” category on Friday, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The air quality is likely to improve on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles — was more than 3 times (203 ug/m3) the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The safe limit set by the World Health Organization for PM 2.5 is 25 ug/m3.

People have been advised to avoid outdoor physical activities and keep medicines handy if they suffer from asthma.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was 366, up from 301 (very poor) on Wednesday, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the CPCB, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to Delhi’s pollution was 5% on Thursday, down from 14% on Wednesday, as per SAFAR readings. It is very less compared to the the high of 44% recorded earlier this season.

“The overall AQI in Delhi is in the higher end ‘very poor’ category. Further deterioration is predicted and the AQI may touch the lower end of ‘severe’ category by November 22. The condition is likely to improve by November 23 afternoon to the ‘very poor’ category since a strengthening of surface winds is forecasted owing to the passing of western disturbance,” said SAFAR.