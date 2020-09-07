Boy steals ₹2 lakh from grandfather for PUBG

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly spent over ₹2 lakh from his grandfather’s bank account on the online game PUBG Mobile, in north Delhi’s Timarpur, said a senior police officer on Monday.
A senior police officer said that a 65-year-old ex government servant reported the incident on September 5 at Timarpur police station.
The man alleged that he had received a message from the bank alerting him of a deduction of ₹2,500 from his pension account. He claimed he had not made any withdrawal. The complaint was transferred to the district cybercell.
During investigation, the police found a sum of ₹2.34 lakh was withdrawn from his account over the period of time without his knowledge. The money was the part of his pension fund.
“The money was transferred from his account into a Paytm wallet, which was in the name of the complainant’s neighbour. The neighbour disclosed that the said Paytm account was operated by the complainant’s grandson,” said a police officer.
The grandson was questioned and he said he spent all the money to buy features for the online game. However, after the game was banned in India, all his investment went in vain.
“The boy had been regularly withdrawing money in small denominations. He used to delete SMS alerts from his grandfather’s phone,” added the officer. No FIR was registered into the matter as the grandfather withdrew the complaint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath