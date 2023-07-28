ADVERTISEMENT

Boy shoots at man; two, including passer-by, wounded

July 28, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi 

One of the bullets missed the target and hit the passer-by

The Hindu Bureau

According to an eyewitness, around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a boy in black clothes fired two-three rounds.   | Photo Credit: file photo

Two men, including a passer-by, sustained gunshot injuries after a boy allegedly shot at a man in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. 

The police received information around 11 p.m. on Wednesday that a boy fired three rounds near a restaurant. By the time, officials reached the spot, the two injured persons – Mohd. Kamal, 35, and Raju, 45, – were already shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tanveer Ali, an eyewitness, told the police that around 6.30 p.m., he saw a boy in black clothes firing three to four rounds at Mr. Kamal. One of the bullets missed the target and hit Raju, who was passing by the area, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to hospital in an auto.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. Investigation is under way to apprehend the accused, the DCP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US