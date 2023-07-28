HamberMenu
Boy shoots at man; two, including passer-by, wounded

One of the bullets missed the target and hit the passer-by

July 28, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
According to an eyewitness, around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a boy in black clothes fired two-three rounds.  

According to an eyewitness, around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, a boy in black clothes fired two-three rounds.   | Photo Credit: file photo

Two men, including a passer-by, sustained gunshot injuries after a boy allegedly shot at a man in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. 

The police received information around 11 p.m. on Wednesday that a boy fired three rounds near a restaurant. By the time, officials reached the spot, the two injured persons – Mohd. Kamal, 35, and Raju, 45, – were already shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tanveer Ali, an eyewitness, told the police that around 6.30 p.m., he saw a boy in black clothes firing three to four rounds at Mr. Kamal. One of the bullets missed the target and hit Raju, who was passing by the area, DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said, adding that the injured persons were rushed to hospital in an auto.

The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. Investigation is under way to apprehend the accused, the DCP said.

