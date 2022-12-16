Boy ‘sedated, repeatedly raped’ by teacher at north Delhi madrasa

December 16, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by his teacher at a residential madrasa in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, the police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents on Wednesday, the boy was sexually abused on multiple occasions after being sedated by the accused.

A senior police officer on Thursday said the accused, identified as Mohammed Isran, had first assaulted the boy in the last week of November.

“He raped him twice that week. The victim was unconscious throughout the assault,” the officer added.

The 24-year-old accused would call the victim to his room and sedate him before assaulting him sexually, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. On Tuesday, Isran sedated the boy but he wasn’t fully unconscious and called for help. He later told his uncle about the incident. While the boy has been studying at the madrasa since August 2021, the institution has 35-40 students in the age group of 10 to 14, the police said.

Isran was arrested from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and booked under IPC Sections 377 and 506 read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police added.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

