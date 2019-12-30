Boy reunited with family

An 11-year-old differently abled boy, wandering in the bitting cold in Rohini, was united with his family on Sunday, the police said.
DCP (PCR) Sharat Sinha said the boy was found near Avantika Chowk at 12.30 a.m. after which they asked his name. “The boy could not detail about his parents. The staff then took him inside their van and started looking for his family in nearby areas,” Mr. Sinha said.
Subsequently, the staff noticed a contact number on his hand and called on the number.
The phone was picked up by his sister who shared an address in Rohini with the officers. The boy was then taken there where he reunited with his family.
