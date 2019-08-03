Boy kills friend in Shakarpur

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by his friend in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Friday morning, the police said.

A juvenile has been apprehended in the case. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the accused, along with the victim and another friend were sitting inside a shop when the incident happened. “The three were sitting inside the property dealer’s shop where the accused does small chores. An argument broke out between the two after which the accused pulled out a pistol and shot at the teenager,” Mr. Singh said, adding that the duo was friends and lived in the same rented accommodation in Mandawali.

After the incident, the owner of a neighbouring shop alerted the police while the accused remained inside the shop. “The PCR call was made around 10.30 a.m. after which the police apprehended the minor. The weapon of offence has also been recovered,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the argument. The pistol was illegal, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered.