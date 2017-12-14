Boy killed, two relatives injured in knife attack

A 16-year-old boy was killed and his uncle and maternal grandfather were injured when a group of men attacked them with knives on Tuesday night in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said that two suspects — Danish alias Chintu and Mohan Singh alias Tinku alias Tinkal — have been arrested in connection with the attack and a hunt has been launched for others.

Rahul alias Dooda was stabbed to death and his granfather Ramji Lal and uncle Tara Chand were severely injured in the attack that took place around 7:30 p.m. According to sources, at least 10 people were involved in the crime.

Attacked in car

Tara Chand’s mother Phoola Devi alleged that the men attacked her family members when they were sitting in their car. When asked why, the women of the family said they weren’t aware.

Mr. Biswal said that the police received a PCR call around 8.30 p.m. regarding a quarrel near Lal Kuan. “A police team reached the spot and was informed that three persons were attacked and taken to ESI Hospital in Okhla,” he said.

When the investigators reached the hospital, they were informed that Rahul was declared brought dead and Tara Chand and Ramji Lal were undergoing treatment. They were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) at Pul Prahadpur police station.

The police said they are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

However a senior police officer said that there’s possibility of personal enmity resulting in crime. “Investigation has revealed that the accused and the victim’s family have had issues in the past. The victim’s family had registered a kidnapping case a year ago blaming the accused,” he said.