Boy from Bihar lost in city reunited with family

A 12-year-old boy, who got lost when he had come to stay with his maternal uncle in Delhi, was traced and reunited with his family, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said an officer saw the victim roaming in Preet Vihar. The official asked the boy his identity when the latter said he had come to the city four days ago to meet his uncle. He did not know his uncle’s name or mobile number, the police said.

However, the boy told the police that he was from Bihar’s Khagaria. “The boy was illiterate and could not tell us much expect the name of his parents,” Mr. Singh said.

The police here contacted the SHO of Morkahi police station in Khagaria and informed him about the child. The boy’s picture was shared on WhatsApp.

“The boy’s family members could not be contacted by the SHO there due to distance of the villages from police station Morkahi and odd timings,” the DCP said. Following this, efforts were made to contact other authorities in the district.

Finally, in the early hours of Saturday, his family was traced and his mother shared her brother’s details after which he was contacted and the boy was reunited with him.