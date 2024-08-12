GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy electrocuted while playing cricket; residents protest demanding justice

Published - August 12, 2024 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

A 13-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire while playing cricket in the north-west Delhi’s Ranhola area, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kotla Vihar Phase-2 on Saturday when Aditya Raj, a Class 7 student, went to fetch the cricket ball and came in contact with a pole, carrying electricity to a gaushala (cowshed) situated in a corner of the playground.

The police said the wire was wrapped around an iron pipe.

He was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police have lodged a case under Section 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident led to a protest by local residents, who placed the body on the Nangloi-Najafgarh road demanding justice for the boy’s family.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva sought a probe into the boy’s death. “There have been growing incidents of electrocution deaths that highlight the criminal negligence in the maintenance of power infrastructure by discoms,” he said.

‘Private playground’

However, a source in the Power Department said the discom network was “located around 100 metres away from the incident spot”.

“The discom network is nowhere involved in it,” he said, adding that the incident took place within an “enclosed private playground”, where the cowshed owners had made an “internal wiring arrangement” for the power supply.

The Delhi government expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and ensured that guilty will be punished. 

“It’s extremely unfortunate. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young boy during this incredibly difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with the grieving family. We are treating this matter with the utmost urgency. We will ensure that the guilty are identified and punished strictly in accordance with the law,” it said in a statement

