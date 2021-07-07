Boy dies, 4 hurt after truck rams into wall

Accused driver nabbed from Rajasthan

A 12-year-old boy died and four others injured when a wall collapsed after a truck rammed into it in south-west Delhi’s Rangpuri in Vasant Kunj on Monday evening, the police said. The accused driver — Mukhesh — has been arrested, they said.

DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the deceased has been identified as Joginder and the injured children as Rahul (10), Aakash (4), Heena (8) and Khushi (7).

The police said a PCR call was received at 7.51 p.m. stating that a truck rammed into a wall and some children have been trapped under the debris. The caller stated that five children have been injured and have been rushed to a hospital.

The police reached the spot and found that the boundary wall of a plot had been broken.

“On further inquiry, it was revealed that the truck had come here to dump debris and on the way towards the road, it hit the wall, leading to its collapse. The children were playing in the area at that time,” Mr. Singh said.

The truck driver had fled the spot and was nabbed from Rajasthan’s Alwar. A case under relevant sections has been registered.