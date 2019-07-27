Boy caught stealing, beaten to death

A 16-year-old boy died after being allegedly beaten when a man caught him stealing from his house in Adarsh Nagar here, the police said on Friday.

A senior officer said the incident took place on Thursday night when the victim entered a house in Adarsh Nagar for burglary. The accused was nabbed by the family members following which they and their neighbours thrashed him, the police said.

‘A drug addict’

“We suspected him to be a drug addict. He sneaked into the house to get money for drug but was caught by the owner,” said an officer.

A case has been registered and six people, including the houseowner, were arrested. “An FIR under IPC Section 304 [culpable homicide not amounting to murder] has been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. Investigation is under way,” said the officer. The locals said, “The accused should have informed the police and handed over the thief for legal action.”