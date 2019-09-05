Boy beaten up, stripped inside bus

A minor boy was beaten up and forced to strip inside a moving DTC bus by some passengers who suspected him of being a thief and a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, forcing police to look into the incident.
“We are checking the video and trying to identify the location where the incident happened. We will talk to the bus drivers and conductors, following which appropriate action will be taken against the culprits,” a senior police officer said about the incident that supposedly happened on September 5.
In the video clip recorded by a passenger, the boy can be seen standing shirtless inside the bus and people arguing with him. The minor is seen pleading with the mob on being asked to remove his pants and is subsequently thrown out of the bus naked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor