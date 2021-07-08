Boy beaten to death on theft suspicion

Police searching for owner of farmhouse

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera on Wednesday afternoon. Police have registered a case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the victim has been identified as Sandeep Mahto, who is from Jharkhand and a resident of Kapashera. His father works as a driver.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, Sandeep and two of his friends entered a farmhouse owned by one Prakriti Sandhu, a resident of Gurugram. “When the three boys entered, the security guard thought that they had come with the intention of committing theft. Therefore, the guard held all of them but Sandeep’s friends managed to flee,” a senior police officer said.

Dog bites on body

Police said the owner of the farmhouse then thrashed Sandeep with sticks and the stick appears to have hit him fatally on his head. However, Sandeep fled for 50-60 meters and collapsed. “There are dog bites on his body and it looks like dogs had bitten him when he was fleeing,” the officer said.

Around 4.30 p.m., an e-rickshaw contractor then spotted Sandeep lying on the road and made a PCR call after which his family was called for identification.

Police said that a case has been registered and teams are looking for the farmhouse owner.