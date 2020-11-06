Boy beaten to death for refusing to bring snacks

A 14-year-old boy was beaten to death by men in south-east Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj allegedly because he refused to bring snacks asked by the accused. One person has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Shadab alias Pulsar, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.

A police officer privy to the case said that a call was received at 4.52 p.m. on Wednesday stating that a boy has been brought to the hospital with injuries. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the boy had been declared brought dead. The boy’s medico legal certificate stated that he had multiple injuries on the body. A murder case was then registered and investigation was taken up.

During probe, it was found that the boy was on his way to buy something to eat when he was stopped by a few men who were allegedly drinking. The men asked the boy to get glasses and snacks for them and he denied after which he was beaten up black and blue.

“During inquiry, statement of one eyewitness was recorded, who stated that deceased was assaulted by one Shadab,” Mr. Meena said, adding that accused was arrested and further investigation is under way.