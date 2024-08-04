Boy apprehended for bomb threat to school, wanted to ‘avoid classes’

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sending a bomb threat to his school in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area to “avoid going to classes”, the police said on Saturday.

The school had on Friday received the threat through an email, which was later declared a hoax by the police. The email stated that bombs were also planted at two more private schools in south Delhi.

The police said the sender had identified himself as a Pakistani general.

The boy was detained on Saturday. It was found that he had sent the email from his relative’s account.

During questioning, he told the police that he sent the threat to avoid going to school the next day.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a juvenile home, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and further probe is under way, the officer added.

