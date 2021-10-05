Boy abducted by relatives rescued after four days

NEW DELHI

The accused wanted to take revenge

A 14-year-old boy, allegedly abducted by two of his relatives, was rescued by the police in Outer North Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy. The accused relatives wanted to take revenge from the boy’s maternal uncle, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Monu, 20, and Ashok, 23, both residents of Rohini.

On October 1, the police received a complaint from the victim’s father that his son, a Class VIII student, had gone missing. A kidnapping case was registered and a team was formed to nab the accused. However, no ransom call was made and there was no word from the kidnappers, the police said.

On Sunday night, under the “Hawk-eye” scheme — wherein police officers keep a vigil on suspicious elements — they spotted Monu and Ashok with a countrymade pistol and a live round, Mr. Yadav said, adding that the two were taken for interrogation.

Around the same time, the police received a PCR call from a man stating that a boy was held in captivity at a house. “The caller was a passerby who had heard the boy’s cries for help. The victim had managed to reach the gallery of the house as he was alone. The locals broke open the house and helped the boy free himself,” Mr. Yadav said.

The victim revealed the names of the abductors as he knew them. The owner of the rented house then shared identification details of the persons who rented the house.

“The police saw the photograph and realised that the two accused were the same people who were caught earlier under the Hawk-eye scheme and were at police station,” Mr. Yadav said, adding that the boy got an opportunity to call for help because these two were caught by the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Monu’s cousin is married to victim’s maternal uncle and the sister wasn’t happy in her marriage due to which she is now living with her parents. To take revenge, the accused wanted to kill the boy, the police said.