Boxing coach held for assaulting student

A 28-year-old boxing coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old student in February, the police said on Tuesday. The victim was representing Haryana in the West Bengal Classic, and the incident took place while on the way to Kolkata.

“The woman said that she along with her team members and the coach were on their way to Kolkata and had boarded a train from the New Delhi railway station to participate in the tournament,” said a police officer.

The coach, she alleged, sexually assaulted her on the way and also during the stay in Kolkata.

The complaint was submitted by the victim on February 13 and a case under Sections 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the IPC was registered.

The coach was arrested on Monday from Sonipat, and during interrogation he confessed to the crime.

He runs a boxing academy and has represented India in boxing tournaments, the police said, adding that the accused has two children and also coaches national-level boxers.