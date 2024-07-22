Boxer-turned-gangster held for bid to kill uncle

The police here have arrested a State-level boxer-turned-gangster for allegedly shooting his uncle over a property dispute, a senior official said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Phour, 30, a resident of Nangla Paar in Haryana’s Panipat.

“Last month, accused’s uncle Azad had allegedly hurled abuses and insulted Rajan’s mother, following which Rajan vowed to take revenge,” a senior police officer said.

On June 23, the accused and his associates fired at Azad while he was travelling in his car. “One of the bullets pierced through the car and hit Azad in the waist,” the police added.

The victim continued driving and reached home, dodging the accused and his associates, who were following him.

Azad was taken to the hospital by his family, where he was treated for the gunshot injury, police said.

Subsequently, an attempt to murder case was registered by the Haryana police.

While the Haryana police were investigating the matter, the accused was arrested on Saturday after the Delhi police got a tip off about his presence in the Capital’s Rohini area.

“We laid a strategic trap and Rajan was apprehended,” the officer added.

During investigation, the police found that the accused is already facing several cases of attempt to murder, abduction and other heinous crimes.

