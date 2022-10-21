Bow to all brave policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty, says Arvind Kejriwal

Security personnel salute martyrs during the Police Commemoration Day, at National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi on October 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 21, 2022 paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.