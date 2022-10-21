Bow to all brave policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty, says Arvind Kejriwal

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

PTI New Delhi
October 21, 2022 12:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel salute martyrs during the Police Commemoration Day, at National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi on October 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 21, 2022 paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
New Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app