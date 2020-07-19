Both AAP and BJP failed to carry out duty: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said that waterlogging on the first day of monsoon unmasked the inefficiency of the AAP government as well as the BJP in municipal corporations.
Delhi Pradesh Congress President (DPCC) Ch. Anil Kumar said that rainwater not only entered the homes of people and damaged their houses but also entered the WHO office, tarnishing the image of the city at the international level.
“The death of a man at Minto Bridge is unfortunate and the Delhi government and municipal corporations are directly responsible for this death,” Mr. Kumar said.
Desilting drains
He added that both the Delhi government and the corporations failed to carry out desilting of drains in time, which fall under their jurisdiction.
“Due to the carelessness of both [parties], waterlogging has taken place in Delhi and it is sure to spread many diseases in the months to come,” Mr. Kumar said.
The DPCC president visited Anna Nagar, where a cluster of shanties were swept away by gushing water from a drain and spoke to residents of the slum as well.
