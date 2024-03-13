GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Borewell death case: victim was chased by two men, say police

March 13, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Tuesday said the man whose body was pulled out of a borewell two days ago was being chased by two men on a scooter, probably after he “committed a theft”.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people at the Vikaspuri police station.

The body was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell in a room located on Delhi Jal Board premises in Keshopur after a nearly 14-hour-long rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services.

A police officer said during the probe, a security guard told them that he had seen the victim being chased by two men on a scooter. 

“We are in the process of verifying the information,” he said, adding that the borewell room was not locked as suspected earlier. “The door was open,” he said.

To establish the identity of the victim, police have been taking the help of fingerprint experts and facial recognition system, sources said, adding that nearby police stations have also been asked if any missing person report has been filed. An officer had earlier said the police were looking at all angles, including murder.

