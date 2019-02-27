Border, high footfall areas in city on high alert

The Delhi Police has stepped up the security in border areas in the wake of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) at the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held a meeting on Tuesday where he instructed all police officers to be vigilant in their respective districts.

Mr. Patnaik also took updates on the preparations for the upcoming general elections.

“We are keeping a check on various suspicious activities here. Patrolling has been increased all over the city. Random checks of vehicles have been ordered, especially in border areas. We are working in coordination with both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police to share any information at the earliest,” said a police officer.

Police personnel have been deployed in plain clothes to gather information and keep an eye on anti-social elements. Patrolling and surveillance have been increased in sensitive areas. All vital installations in Delhi, including the India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and railway stations have been put on high alert.

Besides SWAT teams, the Delhi Police is working in close coordination with the intelligence agencies and armed forces to overcome any untoward incident.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been ordered to be vigilant and increase patrolling on railway tracks.

Word to residents

The police said they have sensitised people about threat in high footfall areas.

“We request citizens to immediately contact us if they notice any suspicious activity,” the officer said.

The police heads of adjoining States have also been asked to deploy extra staff at border areas.