Boosted COVID-19 immunity, vaccination coverage leading to fewer hospitalisation  

Delhi past peak of current wave, say health experts

With Delhi witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases for the past one month, health experts cite increased vaccination coverage and boosted immunity to COVID-19 as the reason for fewer hospitalisations this wave.

Doctors said hospitalisations are still very low and most patients admitted to hospitals for the disease have comorbidities. A few also mentioned that Delhi might have moved past its peak for the current wave. The cases this time are different from those detected during the Delta wave but similar to the Omicron wave, the doctors added.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, said that most of the COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital have comorbidities.

As most of the patients admitted to LNJP Hospital are referred from other hospitals, several of them are serious cases, she said. “However, patients’ condition is not turning critical quickly as we saw in the Delta wave last year. The symptoms are similar to the Omicron wave and people are experiencing fever and headache; some have diarrhoea too,” Dr. Saxena added.

Low hospitalisation

Doctors from two other hospitals also shared a similar opinion.

Dr. Sumit Ray, head of the critical care department at Holy Family Hospital, said only four COVID-19 patients were currently admitted at the hospital, which was running at full capacity during the Delta wave last year.

“None of them requires oxygen support and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital because they are aged between 84 and 94 years. Also, we don’t have any COVID-19 patient admitted to the ICU,” Dr. Ray said.

This time, he added, the hospitalisation is very low and even lesser than during the Omicron wave. “This is mainly due to two reasons. One, vaccination coverage has increased and two, many people have gone through multiple bouts of infection and now have better immunity against the virus. That doesn’t mean that they will not be infected by the virus, but their immune system will handle it better and it won’t turn severe,” Dr. Ray said.

Most of the infected people are maintaining desired oxygen levels and the symptoms are now mostly related to the upper respiratory tract — similar to a “classic cold” — he said.

Dr. Rommel Tickoo, director of the internal medicine department at Max Healthcare, said he has checked many COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks, but none of them required admission to the hospital and recovered within three to five days. “We should not worry at this moment as mortality is low,” he added.

A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi past COVID peak

Meanwhile, Dr. Jugal Kishore, head of the community medicine department at Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, said the Capital appears to have surpassed the peak of the current wave and cases will fall further in a week.

Dr. Kishore, however, pointed out that some labs are conducting COVID-19 tests but not reporting the results to the government. The lack of data on the results of home-test kits is also making it difficult to gauge the graveness of the COVID-19 scenario in the city.

“The government should focus on genome sequencing to understand the variants at any given point of time to handle the situation better,” Dr. Kishore added.

“We are working with the presumption that the peak has already passed and we expect it to taper in the next 15 days,” a city health department official said.

During the last wave too, the number of cases rose and fell very quickly and since the current wave did not bring a new variant, it is also expected to behave in a similar manner, he added.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 1,422 new COVID-19 cases and no fatalities, while the test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 5.34% from 4.72% a day earlier, according to a government health bulletin. The city recorded 1,656 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday — the highest since February 4.

The TPR — the number of people testing positive per 100 people tested — had breached the 5% mark last month, after remaining below it for months. While the TPR was only 0.57% on April 1, it had reached 1.34% by April 4; the TPR has remained higher ever since.