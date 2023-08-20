HamberMenu
Books lost to the flood, children on the verge of dropping out of school 

August 20, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
Schoolchildren are finding it hard to continue their studies in the absence of the required support from the authorities.

Schoolchildren are finding it hard to continue their studies in the absence of the required support from the authorities. | Photo Credit: File Photo

When 15-year-old Arti Kumari entered her mud house after the floodwater receded, she frantically searched for her school books, only to find them completely damaged.

Many students like her are yet to get any assistance. Some said they are considering dropping out of their school in the absence of books and the required study material.

Ms. Kumari said when the floodwater entered their house, the family first moved their cattle and children to a higher place. They then looked for the most important documents that were within their reach, followed by a few clothes and utensils to ensure their survival. “Even if I wanted to save all my study material, there was no time,” said the Class 10 student.

Arjun Morey (15) too wasn’t able to retrieve his books. “Though a schoolteacher had told us that we will be getting new books, no one is able to tell us when,” said Mr. Morey, who has stopped attending school.

Rahul Kumar, who offers private tuitions to students in the Khadar area, said “The students here are extremely vulnerableWith no books and given the acute poverty, the region will see a lot of kids dropping out of school.”

