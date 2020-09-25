Booking high-security number plates now easy

New Delhi

25 September 2020 23:46 IST

The process of booking high security registration plates (HSRPs) has been made easier following the Delhi government’s public appeal to citizens to get these installed, said Rosmerta Security Systems Private Limited, the largest vendor of these plates, here on Friday.

According to a Rosmerta spokesperson, the time to book a number plate and take appointment online via www.bookmyhsrp.com has reduced to 1-2 minutes even as up to 3,000 bookings are taking place over the last few days as opposed to 250-300 earlier.

The cost of such plates ranges between ₹600 - ₹1,100 for four-wheelers and ₹300- ₹400 for two-wheelers. A total of over 32 lakh vehicles registered prior to 2019 (approximately 10-12 lakh cars and 20 lakh two-wheelers) have to get the HSRP and third-coloured sticker plates installed. Of this, so far 3.5 lakh vehicles have complied, according to the vendor.

Vehicles already equipped with valid HSRPs can register for getting colour-coded stickers at a cost of ₹100 on the same portal where booking is scheduled to start soon. Through an amendment in Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Govt. of India has made HSRP mandatory.

HSRPs bring uniformity in registration plates across all vehicle categories and variants and make it easy for ANPR cameras at toll booths and roads to read the number plates that have been mandated by MoRTH vide its order dated September 16, 2020.