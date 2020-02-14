Bookie sent to 12-day custody in 2000 match-fixing case

Delhi’s Patiala House Courts on Thursday sent Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in cricket match-fixing, to 12-day police custody.

Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime Branch), said that Mr. Chawla has been extradited to India after 20 years. He was wanted in an infamous match-fixing case of 2000.

“Mr. Chawla has joined the investigation for the first time. There are many questions in the investigation that need to be answered by him. He will be taken to the locations — basically five stars hotels in India — where he held a meeting with his gang members to fix a match,” said Mr. Naik.

A police officer said that they may ask former Indian players and BCCI officials to join the investigation, if needed. Mr. Chawla’s extradition will help them identify more people involved in the match-fixing ring.

In 1999, Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch was investigating an extortion case. During investigation, it was revealed that some people were planning to fix the India-South Africa cricket test series to be played during February- March, 2000, in connivance with the Captain of the South Africa cricket team, Hansie Cronje. A case was registered and an investigation taken up by the Crime Branch.

Accused Rajesh Kalra, Krishan Kumar and Sunil Dara were arrested. Accused Mr. Chawla, Manmohan Khattar and Hansie Cronje were also actively involved in the case, but they left India. Mr. Chawla had been absconding and hiding in the UK since then. Mr. Khattar had left for the USA. Hansie Cronje expired in June 2002.

A chargesheet was filed in the Patiala House Court in 2013. The case has been pending trial in the Patiala House Courts.