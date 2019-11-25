Bookie caught while betting

A bookie was arrested from south Delhi for betting in a South African cricket league match, said the police on Sunday.

The police said the accused, Dishant Malik, was caught red-handed while betting for Mazansi Super League being played in Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials on Saturday raided Malik’s residence in Rajpur Khurd and arrested him while he was busy betting on the league game between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heats, they said.

According to the police, Malik received bets through phone and then placed the same as per betting rates. The profit was shared between him and the person placing the bet. He earns money through online betting. He has his own trusted clientele and generally receives bets from them, a senior police officer said.

Till the time of raid on Saturday, he had placed 59 bets amounting to ₹3.36 lakh. A case has been registered and further probe is under way to explore his links, officials said.

Seven mobile phones, including a phone which was being used for receiving rates, two laptops, one register having handwritten details, wi-fi router, set top box, calculator, laptop and mobile chargers were recovered, the police said.