ADVERTISEMENT

Book on late anti-apartheid diplomat gets Indian edition

January 06, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian edition of a book honouring late diplomat Enuga Sreenivasulu Reddy was launched at the India International Centre here on Friday.

A prominent Gandhian, Reddy held many key positions at the United Nations to represent India’s voice against South Africa’s erstwhile racist policies, most notably as Secretary of its ‘Special Committee Against Apartheid’ and director of its ‘Centre Against Apartheid’. E.S. Reddy — Festschirft, co-edited by South African scholars Jairam Reddy and Selvan Naidoo, includes essays on his life and work.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including former West Bengal Governor and bureaucrat Gopalkrishna Gandhi, columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni, and Counselor (Political) at the South African High Commission Sedula Mashudubele Mamabolo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Latha Reddy, former Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and the late diplomat’s daughter, joined the event online and thanked those who celebrated her father.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / diplomacy

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US